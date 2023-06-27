Grand County Coroner identifies woman who died in Colorado River

Grand County EMS and MedEvac on the scene of a rafting accident on the Colorado River near Radium June 25. The 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grand County EMS/Courtesy photo

On June 25, a woman died due to a rafting accident on the Colorado River by Radium Campground, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Department.

The Grand County Coroner has identified the woman as Diane Graham. She lived in the Rabbit Ears area and worked in Steamboat Springs.

On Sunday at approximately 12:48 p.m., Grand County dispatch received a report that a raft had overturned on the river by the campground, which is in unincorporated Grand County. The Bureau of Land Management, Kremmling Police Department, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Emergency Medical Services and MedEvac responded to the scene.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, an unresponsive 51-year-old woman had been pulled out from the water. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, after life saving measures were unsuccessful.

An autopsy is scheduled June 28 where the cause and manner of Graham’s death will be determined after an investigation is complete, according to Grand County Coroner Tawnya Bailey.