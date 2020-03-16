Grand County courthouse taking extra precautions for coronavirus

Since the courts provide an essential service, the Grand County courthouse is taking extra precautions in the face of the novel coronavirus outbreak to keep the doors open and visitors healthy.

Mainly, the court is asking that anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, who has tested positive or who has had contact with someone who tested positive to refrain from coming in.

Instead, they are encouraged to call 970-725-3357 ext. 7 to reschedule any court dates or jury duty. Court appearances can also be made over the telephone if requested in advance.

For those who have appointments with the probation office, they can be rescheduled by calling 970-725-3495.

For anyone who has been subpoenaed as a witness, the court is encouraging them to contact the lawyer or party issuing the subpoena to discuss the available options.