Grand County Democrats hold pre-election party in Fraser

Grand County Democratic candidates, from left, Abby Loberg, Steve Skinner, Julie McCluskie, Jena Griswold and Dylan Roberts.

Grand County Democrats/Courtesy Photo

More than 100 Grand County residents gathered at Fisher’s Bar in Fraser on Wednesday, August 11, for the Grand County Democrats “Fun-Raising” for Democracy event, which raised money for the 2022 elections. Amid great food, a musical performance by Gary Key, and both a silent and a live auction, the community had the opportunity to meet with five democratic candidates running for office this November.



Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Representative Julie McCluskie, Representative Dylan Roberts, Grand County Commissioner Candidate Steve Skinner, and County Clerk and Recorder Candidate Abby Loberg mingled with locals, answered questions and concerns, and gave passionate speeches addressing affordable housing, child-care, and health care, as well as election security, reproductive rights, and water issues.



Steve Skinner, well known as the “voice” of KFFR 88.3 FM, addressed the key issues of child-care, youth resources, seniors-needs, and affordable housing. He focused on his most important priority, “listening to locals’ concerns for Grand County, whether this is a four-year-old on a wait list with 300 other children for pre-school or a 94 years-young resident needing help with affordable housing.” His Facebook page sums up his speech, “We have to manage our growth to keep Grand accessible to all those who call it home!”



The Dems also welcomed House District 13 candidate Rep. Julie McCluskie, who has served two terms in the House of Representatives and currently serves as the Chair of the prestigious Joint Budget Committee.



McCluskie spoke about the legislature’s work to save people money – by fully funding all-day kindergarten and universal preschool programs, investing in higher education to keep tuition rates down, and lowering property taxes for the next two years. McCluskie talked about investments made in critical priorities for the Western Slope like wildfire mitigation and response and watershed recovery. She closed her speech with, “Serving the working people and families in our rural and mountain communities has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m asking you to help me continue our success by sending me back to the State Capitol.”



Dylan Roberts, who currently serves in the State House and is running for the State Senate, spoke to the crowd about his bipartisan track record and focus on the issues most important to Grand Count, including affordable housing, water and lowering costs for working families.



“During my time in the legislature, I have focused on results over politics,” said Roberts. “The people of Grand County deserve someone who will focus on solutions to protect our water, invest in affordable housing, and try to lower expenses in our rural and mountain communities. It would be an honor to work for you as your next State Senator.”



County Clerk and Recorder Candidate Abby Loberg, a 30-year Grand County resident and former East Grand Middle School teacher of civics, the constitution, law and U.S. history, spoke of the importance of preserving election security.



Asked what she would like all Grand County residents to know about her, she said, “I promise to continue to run Grand County elections with integrity and transparency, and to follow all state and federal election laws. Trust in our voting process is critical to holding on to our democracy. If the conspiracy theorists erode that trust, then we could literally lose our democracy. Everything is at stake in this election.”



Secretary of State Jena Griswold capped off the evening.



“I’m running again because Colorado needs a Secretary of State who’s not afraid to stand up to election deniers,” she told the crowd. “Colorado needs a secretary of state who will make sure that every Republican, Democrat, and unaffiliated voter has access to free and fair elections.” Griswold has worked in the state to increase voting access. Colorado now has 65% more ballot drop boxes since she took office.



Secretary Griswold wrapped up her remarks by highlighting that “Democracy is on the ballot in 2022 and so are all of our fundamental freedoms. Colorado needs a Secretary of State who will reach across the aisle even to the people they run against to make sure our elections go well.”



Glenda “Cookie” Ready who was the lead organizer of the event, said she took this on because “my heart is with the Grand County Dems and I love all the people I work with. We had a great team of volunteers whose passion is to keep our democracy strong and fair for all the people. We raised lots of money and everyone enjoyed themselves, loved the food, and were very impressed with the messages and goals of our candidates.”



If you are interested in meeting any of these candidates or volunteering for them, visit grandcountydems.org for a schedule of opportunities.



Editor’s Note: Sky-Hi News has reached out to The Grand County Republican Party, and hopes to hear an update on their election activities as well.