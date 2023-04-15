Grand County Dems offer virtual town hall with local candidates

Join the Grand County Democrats on Monday, April 17 to hear from local candidates running for special districts in Grand County.

The organization has invited candidates running for the Mountain Parks Electric board, West Meadows Metropolitan District, Grand Lake Fire Protection District, Granby Ranch Metro District and Kremmling Memorial Hospital District. This meeting will take place over Zoom at 7 p.m.

“These are nonpartisan elections and, as part of Grand County Dems’ commitment to fostering democracy, we’re holding an open call to any candidate who wants to speak at our next monthly meeting,” the Grand County Democrats stated.

Email info@GrandCountyDems.org to receive the Zoom link. Candidates can email Zach Stout at ZjfStout@gmail.com to indicate their interest in speaking.