Grand County deputy recognized as DUI Enforcement Hero

Courtesy Grand County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Steve Hines of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has been named as a DUI Enforcement Hero by Mothers Against Drunk Driving Colorado.

Sheriff’s office representatives said Hines’ commitment to DUI enforcement in Grand County is evident in his high work ethic, reliability and internal drive to serve the community.

In 2020, Hines worked a total of 14 High Visibility Enforcement shifts across eight enforcement periods, and he was the arresting officer for nearly one third of all of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office total DUI arrests, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The dedication proven by Deputy Steve Hines demonstrates his unwavering commitment to the community he serves, lives and loves his family in,” said Lee Birk, Colorado Department of Transportation law enforcement liaison.

Grand County partners with local law enforcement agencies on High Visibility Impaired Driving Enforcement. The Kremmling Police Department, Granby Police Department and Fraser Winter Park Police Department provide additional overtime DUI shift coverage throughout the year.

“The cooperation of our local partner agencies is vital to the success of High Visibility Impaired Driving Enforcement in Grand County.” Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. “As Sheriff, I am deeply humbled and personally inspired by the dedicated work ethic of Deputy Steve Hines. In the law enforcement profession, we take an oath to protect and serve the community. The value placed in upholding this oath is evident in Deputy Hines’ commitment to service.”