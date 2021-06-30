Grand County drought conditions considered severe

Drought conditions on June 15 across Colorado and Grand County remain extreme to exceptional, represented by the red and dark red. Orange is considered severe drought, light orange is moderate drought, yellow is abnormally dry and white is no drought.

US Drought Monitor

The water year for the Upper Colorado River Basin, which includes Grand County, was 67% of average.

As of June 15, the US Drought Monitor showed 69% of Grand in severe drought or worse. Climate predictions for the next three months call for higher than average temperatures and lower than average precipitation in the area.

Due to these factors, the Grand County Drought Preparedness Committee concluded that Grand is in severe drought with parts of West Grand in an exceptional drought — the second highest and highest levels of drought stages for the county respectively.

Representatives of the Drought Committee explained that the effects of drought can be devastating but creeps up slower than something like a tornado or hurricane.

“This slow-moving disaster threatens agricultural income, municipal water supplies, recreation and tourism, and is often associated with megafires like the ones we experienced in Grand County this year,” the committee said in a release.

The Drought Committee tracks the severity of drought in Grand, examining several indicators of drought, as part of the Drought Preparedness Plan developed in 2020.

With extreme to exceptional drought on the horizon for the Grand, the committee emphasizes that it is important to understand what each individual can do to cut down on the negative effects of drought. To learn more about responses for each drought level, read the plan at http://www.co.grand.co.us/drought .