Grand County Economic Development offers federal grant opportunities workshop March 1

Join the Grand County Economic Development Department for an educational conversation about federal grant opportunities that are available for local transportation and water infrastructure projects. Participants will learn what federal funding is available, what types of projects are eligible, information on timing regarding different funding opportunities, and more.

The workshop will take place at Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains in Granby on March 1, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

With the influx of federal dollars limited to a five-year window and the creation of several new discretionary grant programs, it’s easy to be overwhelmed and the landscape difficult to navigate. This workshop will focus on the transportation and water infrastructure opportunities; two areas that most communities in the region could benefit from further investment.

The November 2021 passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has shown Grand County community members that a once-in-a-lifetime investment in the nation’s transportation and water infrastructure is available.

This legislation includes $550 billion in new federal investment in America’s roads and bridges, water infrastructure, resilience, internet and other clean energy investments.

For questions, please contact DiAnn Butler at dbutler@co.grand.co.us . Please RSVP by Feb. 28.