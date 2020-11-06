Grand County election runs red

One of the boats decorated with Trump-Pence flags that participated in last month's flotilla on Lake Granby is shown here.

Courtesy Penny Hamilton

With its highest ever voter turnout, Grand County has stayed true to its preference for the Republican presidential candidate.

Colorado has seen record-breaking turnout at 85%, which could be the highest in the country this election. Grand has had an even higher turnout than the state at 87.7%, surpassing 2016’s rate of 75%.

Following an early lead for Joe Biden in the first few rounds of reporting for Grand, President Donald Trump was winning in the county by 180 votes as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

While Colorado has been called for Biden, the results of the presidential election have yet to be announced.

Grand County has now voted for the GOP presidential candidate in every election for over half a century. The last time a majority of Grand voted for a Democrat was in 1964 for incumbent and ultimate victor President Lyndon B. Johnson.

At times throughout the last half century, the gap between the presidential candidates has been vast. In 1972 and 1984, more than 70% of the county voted for the Republican presidential candidate.

The closest Grand came to voting for a Democrat president since 1964 was in 2008 with just 1.1% more voters preferring Republican John McCain to Democrat President Barack Obama. The 2020 split between the two presidential candidates is slightly larger at 1.9%.

The current gap between Trump and Biden in Grand is also much closer than it was in 2016, which saw 1,136 more votes for Trump over opponent Hillary Clinton.

Of course, not all of Grand’s 2020 presidential votes went to either Trump or Biden. Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate, garnered 168 votes in the county equal to 1.75% of votes.

The unaffiliated candidate and well-known musician Kanye West also received 22 votes from Grand. West received a total of 7,199 votes in Colorado.