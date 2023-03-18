Grand County elementary students take a field trip to see the Colorado Symphony

Fourth and fifth grade students from Fraser Valley, Granby and West Grand elementary schools stand on steps outside the Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 28.

Grand Concerts/Courtesy photo

Grand Concerts sponsored a field trip Feb. 28 for 125 students from Fraser Valley, Granby and West Grand elementary schools to see a Colorado Symphony Youth Concert at Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

A grant from the Grand County Board of Commissioners funded the trip, so students went free of charge. The fourth and fifth graders joined over 2,000 other students at the concert, which had the theme “Lift Every Voice” about unity, social justice and creative self-expression this year.

A news release from Grand Concerts quoted West Grand music teacher Misty Lamb as saying she was excited for her kids to hear the instruments they have learned about and the opportunity for students, especially in mountain communities, to experience an orchestra live is rare and special.

Grand Concerts offers a $1,000 Joan and Roger Shaw Memorial Music Scholarship to high school seniors majoring in the music field, and applications are due March 24 — the day before the organization’s next concert, when the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado will play at the Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash.

Tickets are available for purchase at GrandConcerts.org , but students can attend for free.