Grand County emergency manager resigns

Grand County’s emergency manager has left after holding the role for just under a year.

County Manager Kate McIntire confirmed Friday that Kat Conrad resigned from the position as manager of the Office of Emergency Management and is “no longer in the county.” Conrad’s last day was Sept. 25.

McIntire declined to give further information on why Conrad left the job.

Allen Pulliam, who has served Grand County EMS for over 30 years, will step in as interim OEM Director until the role is filled. Also, Alexis Kimbrough has moved into the emergency management coordinator role permanently.

The state government is also sending a support person to assist with the transition given all that is going on in the county. McIntire said that with this support, she believes the county is in good hands for managing current incidents such as the current wildfires and pandemic, along with other issues if they arise.

She added her hope that the county will be able to find a strong candidate to fill the role.

“We are really hoping we can spread the position announcement far and wide so that we can get a really good candidate pool,” McIntire said. “It’s really my focus that we take the time we need to find the right person for the role.”

McIntire added that the county plans to post the opening soon.