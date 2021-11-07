Grand County EMS: Thanks county for ballot support

Grand County Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS) would like to thank the community for supporting Ballot Issue 1A.

With the passage of 1A, an additional property tax mill levy of 1.75 mills will be assessed, and deposited directly into the Emergency Medical Services Fund to maintain the standard of care provided by GCEMS, which includes both operational and capital needs.

“We are incredibly grateful to the citizens of Grand County for passing this mill levy,” said EMS Chief Robert Good. “As emergency medical services providers, our primary responsibility is providing emergency care for our community’s residents and visitors. These funds will help us honor that responsibility.”

The additional funds will be judiciously used to help GCEMS become solvent, and to continue responding quickly and efficiently to emergencies throughout Grand County. In the immediate term, the funds from the mill levy increase will be used to bring current employees’ salaries to a competitive level, and to hire six new team members; to purchase another ambulance; and to replace outdated gear and equipment.

Grand County’s Board of County Commissioners also offered their appreciation to the community for helping GCEMS maintain its high standards of care.