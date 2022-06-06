Grand County enters stage 1 drought

On May 26, the Drought Preparedness Committee declared Grand County in Stage 1 – Drought Warning. Snow water equivalent (SWE) and year-to-date precipitation were fairly close to the median. However, due to persistent poor soil moisture conditions, this wasn’t enough snow to fully recover from the ongoing drought, leaving less water in our streams and reservoirs.

The standardized precipitation and evapotranspiration index (SPEI) has also indicated intensifying drought conditions due to a dry and windy April. Rapid snowmelt in early May means water was absorbed quickly by the soils or evaporated. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) three-month summer outlook points to above average air temperatures and below average precipitation for the region. The committee encourages residents to be proactive instead of reactive to “help out during drought.”

For each drought stage, the Grand County Drought Preparedness Committee recommends specific water reduction actions for various sectors of outdoor water use. Stage 1 – Drought Warning recommendations are listed in the table below. These recommendations are voluntary and not regulatory in nature.

The Drought Preparedness Committee has created these guidelines to help mitigate drought’s impacts.

Drought Preparedness Committee/Courtesy Image

The Drought Preparedness Committee consists of members representing Grand County, water districts, towns, agricultural interests, golf courses, and environmental groups who look at indicators and triggers and make recommendations to its members about which level of response they feel is most appropriate for the current climate conditions. The committee meets at least once a month between the months of April and September.

For more information on the Grand County Drought Preparedness Program, committee, drought stages, and routine water conservation practices please visit: co.grand.co.us/1341/Drought-Preparedness-Program.