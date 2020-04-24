Grand County extends ban on short-term lodging to May 21

The ban on short-term lodging in Grand County is now three weeks longer.

Originally issued by Grand County Public Health in March, the public health order was set to expire April 30 before the health department extended it to May 21 on Friday. The order is in effect countywide, including all towns.

With the update, all short-term lodging — defined as any lodging for 30 days or less — is prohibited from operating and taking new reservations until May 21. This includes but is not limited to private and government campgrounds, reserved camping sites, hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, lodges, retreats and the short-term rentals commonly found on websites like VRBO.com and Airbnb.com.

As a result of the county’s order, all short-term lodging units must be vacated through May 21. Exceptions could be made for housing essential workers, such as construction and health care employees, individuals caring for vulnerable populations and people staying for longer than 30 days. All exemptions are subject to approval from Grand County Public Health Director Brene Belew-LaDue.

Additionally, the owners of short-term rental are being strongly encouraged to suspend advertising for their rental units. If owners continue to advertise, the advertisements must say the unit is not available while the public health order remains in effect.

The order is not intended to limit, rescind or alter any other public health orders, restrictions or requirements, other than as specifically stated within the updated order, according to the health department.

In addition to extending the restrictions on lodging, state and federal social distancing requirements and restrictions on certain events, gatherings, business operations and other activities also remain in full force across Grand County.

To avoid confusion, the health department noted that dispersed camping on federal public lands is permitted so long as campers are otherwise in compliance with the public health order, practicing social distancing guidelines and are in compliance with the rules and regulations of the applicable federal agency.

Failure to comply with the county’s public health order could result in a fine up to $5,000, imprisonment in the county jail and suspension or revocation of a property’s short-term rental permit.

Local authorities will work toward voluntary compliance or will utilize the proper means necessary to enforce this order, according to the department.

The county has an online form to report violations at Co.Grand.CO.US/violation. For specific questions, people can call the county’s COVID-19 response team at 970-725-3803 or email jicgrandcounty@gmail.com .