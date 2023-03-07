Grand County felony arrest updates

Below are updates on felony arrest cases Sky-Hi News previously reported on.

Kyle Jenkins, assault

Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Winter Park resident Kyle Jenkins, 30 at the time, for a Class 4 felony assault charge, driving under the influence and weaving between lanes Oct. 10, 2022.

Deputies pulled Jenkins over in Granby after seeing him weaving between lanes, and Jenkins spit in one deputy’s face during his arrest, then physically attacked officers while they escorted him to a padded cell in the county jail, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges — third-degree assault and driving while ability impaired — Jan. 9 in the 14th Judicial District Court in Grand County. The district attorney’s office dismissed Class 4 and Class 5 felony assault charges and a lane usage violation.

The fines and costs associated with Jenkins’ sentence total $2,066.50. The sentence also includes two years of supervised probation, a requirement to get a mental health evaluation and complete the recommended treatment, a requirement to get an alcohol evaluation and follow its recommendations and 48 hours of public service.

Travis Marc Lodge, sexual assault

Fraser Winter Park Police officers arrested Fraser resident Travis Marc Lodge, 39 at the time, on a Class 3 felony for second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony for sexual assault and a Class 2 misdemeanor for false imprisonment Sept. 7, 2022.

An arrest affidavit stated Lodge assaulted someone in his apartment June 10, 2022, while allegedly intoxicated. When the victim tried to leave, Lodge told them “it’s okay”, and he later claimed the sexual encounter was consensual, according to the affidavit.

Lodge pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge Jan. 18 in the 14th Judicial District Court in Grand County. The district attorney’s office dismissed a Class 4 felony assault charge and a misdemeanor false imprisonment charge.

The sentence conditions required three years of supervised probation, 80 hours of community service, compliance with the restrictions of a restraining order and substance abuse, alcohol, mental health and anger management evaluations and completion of recommended treatments. Lodge’s sentence also has fines and costs totaling $4,890.12.

Lodge’s probation was revoked after he failed to provide proof that he had completed his substance abuse, mental health, alcohol or anger management evaluations. His probation was revoked and there is a warrant out for his arrest, according to a complaint filed with the court on Feb. 3, 2023 by his probation officer.

Anthony Franco, assault, menacing and attempted assault

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department arrested Anthony Franco, 38 at the time, for three Class 5 felony menacing counts, two Class 4 assault counts, a misdemeanor assault count and a careless driving traffic offense on Aug. 11, 2022, after he allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist had been riding with a group of other bikers, and three of them, including the victim Franco stabbed, pulled out onto U.S. Highway 40 in Winter Park and stopped to take off their jackets and let the rest of their party merge into the lane. Franco pulled up behind them, eventually hit one of the motorcycles, got out of his panel truck, stabbed one of the bikers and threatened the others, according to an arrest affidavit.

Franco pleaded guilty in the 14th Judicial District Court to the misdemeanor third-degree assault charge, and the district attorney’s office dismissed the six other charges. His sentence includes $11,125.60 in fines and costs, one year of unsupervised probation and 48 hours of community service.

Victor Garcia, assault

Police arrested Victor Garcia, 32 at the time, on a felony assault charge in June 2021 after he allegedly attacked a man whose partner owed Garcia’s partner money.

Garcia pleaded guilty Aug. 16, 2022, to a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge in the Grand County 14th Judicial District Court. His sentence includes $1,189.50 in fines and costs, 18 months of supervised probation, 24 hours of community service, an acquisition of an anger management evaluation and completion of recommended treatment.

Daniel Gostnell, forgery and theft

Police arrested Daniel Gostnell, 45 at the time, at the 7-Eleven in Granby on felony forgery and misdemeanor theft charges. Gostnell allegedly tried to buy something at the convenience store with a fake $100 marked “For Motion Picture Use Only” on the top on Jan. 13, 2022.

Gostnell pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge Jan. 9 in the Grand County District Court. The district attorney’s office dismissed a Class 1 petty offense theft charge. Gostnell’s sentence includes $199.50 in fines and costs, one year of unsupervised probation, which is concurrent with probation from a case in El Paso County, and 24 hours of community service.

Samuel I. M. Proctor, menacing and trespassing

Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Samuel I. M. Proctor, 22 at the time, on fifth-degree felony menacing and second-degree trespassing charges Aug. 12, 2022.

Proctor allegedly showed up to a man’s house while Proctor’s former girlfriend was visiting the man and threatened the man with a knife while telling him to stay away from the woman. Proctor later claimed he went to the house to retrieve his dogs, which the woman had taken to the man’s house to socialize with the man’s dogs, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Feb. 6, Proctor pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor menacing charge and received a deferred sentence. The district attorney’s office dismissed a third-degree trespassing petty offense. Proctor’s case could be dismissed if he completes the conditions of his 18-month deferred sentence, which include $1,139.50 in fines and costs, supervised probation, acquisition of anger management and mental health evaluations and completion of recommended treatment, using alcohol responsibly, not using or possessing illegal drugs and 30 hours of community service.

Toby Kirkpatrick, burglary and theft

Granby Police arrested Toby Kirkpatrick on Oct. 4, 2021, on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Kirkpatrick allegedly stole copper plumbing fittings from a work site in Winter Park and had four grams of cocaine, one gram of methamphetamine and 12 grams of Xanax with him when police found him sleeping in his car in Granby, according to an affidavit.

On Dec. 15, 2022, Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to a Class 5 felony theft charge and a misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance and received a deferred sentence for the felony. The district attorney’s office dropped two Class 4 burglary felonies and two misdemeanor possession charges.

Kirkpatrick’s sentence includes $6,361 in fines and costs, a two-year deferred sentence for the felony, two years of supervised probation, completion of mental health and substance abuse evaluations and recommended treatments, 124 hours of community service, 148 total days of suspended imposition jail sentences and a prohibition from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without a prescription.

The suspended imposition of Kirkpatrick’s jail sentences mean a judge could make him serve that time if he violates the terms of his probation.