Grand County finds four new COVID-19 cases

Grand County Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 involving county residents on Wednesday.

With two new cases over the weekend, that brings the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county up to 11 after it had remained level for nearly a month.

The health department didn’t release details about the four new cases on Wednesday, but asked that people to continue practicing social distancing, wear face coverings in public and wash their hands frequently.

People are also being advised to limit themselves to small groups and stay home they feel sick.

County officials revealed the sixth and seventh cases of COVID-19 involving county residents on Saturday and Sunday. This came after the fifth case was reported on April 22.