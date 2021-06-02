Grand County Fishing Report: Best bite for Grand Lake’s rainbow, brown trout comes early and on overcast days

Lake trout in Lake Granby have been biting small tubes, grubs and crayfish imitations tipped with a small piece of sucker meat.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: The water temp 44-47 degrees, and both inlets are flowing. Rainbows and browns have been biting well at the surface early in the morning and throughout the day when it’s overcast.

By mid-morning on sunny days, try fishing a little bit deeper in 10-15 feet of water. Lake trout are spread out in the water column with most being caught in 30-50 feet of water on small plastics tipped with sucker meat.

Williams Fork: Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Williams Fork is at 73% capacity, and the surface temp is 49 degrees early in the morning before warming to 52 by afternoon.

The lake trout bite is slow to fair. Juvenile lakers are biting well in 60-70 feet of water. Mature fish can be found in 40-70 feet, but the bite is tough right now. I’m seeing trophy class lakers break the surface, casting for them is hit and miss.

Northern pike are sluggish in the cold water and recovering from the spring spawn. Kokanee fishing is slow due to lack of population. Rainbow fishing is also slow since the lake hasn’t been stocked since 2019.

Lake Granby: Water temp has been 48-53 degrees. The bite has slowed a bit but is still good. Rainbows and browns are biting well in the inlets and rocky shorelines on spinners, and small natural colored crankbaits.

Lake trout are being caught in 20-60 feet of water. The transition areas between the rocks and mud have been good areas to concentrate on.

Small tubes, grubs and crayfish imitations have been the most consistent with the preferred color being different every day. Tip your jig with a small piece of sucker meat and keep it fresh for the best action.

