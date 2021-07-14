Grand County Fishing Report: Bite is good, but we’re seeing some skin infections in Williams Fork’s northern pike

The lake trout bite has been good across Grand County with the most productive times being early and late in the day.

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: Fishing has remained fair to good for all species. The best time to be on the water is first thing in the morning before it gets busy with boat traffic.

Rainbow and brown trout are being caught in 10-15 feet of water. Trolling Tasmanian Devils, deep diving crank baits or spoons and a snap weight have been producing. Focus on the areas with moving water or with a sharp transition to shallow water.

Lake trout are active in water from 45-90 feet. Chartreuse colored spoons or radical glow grubs on a lead head and tipped with a small piece of sucker have been working well.

Williams Fork: Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Water capacity is at 92%. The lake is going down. The surface temp is 66 degrees early in the morning, warming to 72-plus degrees on calm days. The warm water has driven the lake trout and northern pike to deeper water.

The lake trout bite has been fair to good early morning before it drops off, but you can keep on biting fish with frequent moves. We are catching lakers at 60-80 feet and seeing them on the bottom at 120-plus feet.

Grubs or tubes tipped with sucker meat are producing the bites. The lake trout bite picks up again in the late afternoon. Northerns are slow. I’m seeing close follows with no bites.

The northerns in Williams Fork have contracted a skin disease that I’m seeing on fish that follow my lures. The disease can possibly be spread to clean fish by landing nets or your hands. Bleach water can be used to disinfect landing nets and hand sanitizer for your hands if you boat an infected fish.

Lake Granby: The water temp has increased to 70 degrees in the afternoons with the warm weather. Still, the fishing has been good. The time of day has made the biggest difference in fish activity with early and late both being the most productive times.

Rainbows and brown trout are finding the cooler water in the mouths of the creeks and deeper water around 10-20 feet. Trolling lures such as deep diving crankbaits or spoons and spinners on lead core that target these depths has been key.

Lake trout fishing has been better than average for this time of year with good numbers of fish, as well as opportunity for larger fish. Typically, 50-85 feet depths have been the most productive. Dark colored jigs tipped with sucker have remained the go-to bait while staying mobile to find the active fish, with the location changing depending on the day.

