Grand County Fishing Report: Bite on Lake Granby good for all species

Lake trout, like this one caught recently in Grand County, are continuing their summer migration to deeper water.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report

Grand Lake: It’s been a busy week on the water, but the fishing has remained very good. Rainbows and brown trout are still active early and late in the day with the bite tapering off as the traffic on the lake increases.

Small jigs tipped with a piece of worm, spinners and spoons worked in the inlet areas have been the most productive. Lake trout have been moving deeper as the water warms, and 60-90 foot depths have been the most productive with chartreuse or orange spoons, tipped with a piece of sucker being the go-to baits.

Williams Fork: Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Water capacity is at 93%. The lake is 4 feet low. The surface temp is 63 degrees, climbing to the mid to upper 60s on a sunny day.

The lake trout bite is fair to good until about 10 a.m. Then the bite drops off until late afternoon or early evening. All age groups can be found in 60-80 feet of water.

Small to medium sized plastics fished on the bottom tipped with sucker meat should produce some bites. Shore fishing for rainbows is slow, as is trolling for kokanee. Northerns are also slow but starting to show a little interest in following lures.

Lake Granby: Fishing for all species remains fair to good. There has been a steady pattern of afternoon thunderstorm activity. The best times for fishing have been in the morning before the storms.

Look for best rainbow and brown trout bite in water shallower than 20 feet. Spoons and deep diving cranks along shorelines in rainbow trout colors will produce strikes.

Lake trout have continued their summer migration to deeper water, and 50-85 feet has been the most productive depth with dark colored plastics producing the most bites. Stay mobile to find the active fish.

Schools of kokanee are suspended in the 20-30 foot range over 100 feet or more in the Knight Ridge area and old river channels.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Owner Bernie Keefe and his team have been guiding in Grand County for more than 25 years. Dan Shannon and Randy H. contributed to this report. Go to http://www.FishingWithBernie.com for more.