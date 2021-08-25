Grand County Fishing Report: Brown trout bite in Lake Granby has really picked up

This northern pike was recently caught in Grand County.

Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: Fishing has returned to somewhat normal since we have not been getting constant heavy rains. Expect fair to slow conditions, which can be normal for this time of year on Grand Lake.

Focus your best efforts early and late in the day. Lake trout are being caught jigging and trolling with some suspended fish. Use your electronics to locate them, looking for them at 70-85 feet over deeper water.

Try trolling downriggers with spoons, squids and dodgers tipped with sucker meat at the level you are marking the fish.

Jigging, we are finding fish hugging tight to the bottom at 70-100 feet. Glow colored plastics tipped with sucker have been producing the most consistent bite.

For rainbows and browns, look for them shallow in the inlets early, then deeper later in the day. Small spoons trolled 10-15 feet deep or cast from shore have been working, and pink and blue have been the best colors.

Williams Fork: Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Water capacity is at 86%, and the lake is 10 feet low. The surface temp has cooled a bit, running in the mid-60s early in the morning before warming to the low 70s in the afternoon.

The lake trout bite has been hit and miss with mostly juvenile fish biting. Small tubes or twister type grubs fished at 70-100 feet deep and tipped with sucker meat are getting some hits. The fish are holding tight to the bottom, and it’s been difficult to locate a group on sonar.

Rainbow and kokanee fishing is slow mainly due to low numbers. Northerns are pretty tough to come by, but some are being caught in deeper water along the rocks and steep drop-offs on jerk baits.

Lake Granby: Fishing for all species has slowed a bit with the water temps peaking. The rainbow bite has been best in the early mornings, using worms and bright colored spinners.

The brown trout bite has really picked up in late evenings and into the night. Crankbaits and small tubes worked along rocks have been the pattern.

The lake trout are using deep structure to find the cooler water, so focus on depths in the 70-90 foot range, and deeper if not finding active fish. Bright colored or glow grubs tipped with sucker worked along deeper structure have been producing fish.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Owner Bernie Keefe and his team have been guiding in Grand County for more than 25 years. Dan Shannon and Randy H. contributed to this report. Go to http://www.FishingWithBernie.com for more.