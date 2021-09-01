Grand County Fishing Report: Cooling waters mean more bites across the county

As the water temperatures cool, fishing is picking up across Grand County.

Fishing with Bernie / courtesy photo

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: The water temperature has started to cool, and fishing should start to pick up again in next few weeks.

Rainbows and browns are being caught trolling Tasmanian Devils and spoons in 10-20 feet of water. Shore anglers are reporting success around the inlets and town docks with worms fished on the bottom.

Lake trout are being caught on glow plastics tipped with sucker meat, fished on bottom in 65-100 feet of water, with some suspended fish over the deep water.

Williams Fork: Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sept. 7, the ramp hours will change to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The water capacity is at 79%, and the lake is 14 feet low. The surface temp has cooled to 63 degrees early in the morning before warming to mid-60s later in the day.

The lake trout bite is still slow, but it has picked up from last week. The fish are up and moving around a bit more, so they’ve become a little easier to locate. Look for them in 70-100 feet of water. Tubes or grubs tipped with sucker meat, fished tight to the bottom, are working the best.

Bank fishing for rainbows is slow, but as the water continues to cool, large resident rainbows will cruise the shoreline to feed early a.m. and late p.m. Kokanee trolling is very slow due to the low population.

Northern pike are also slow. Look for trophy size pike in 10-15 feet of water on sunny days, and shallower on cloudy days. Juvenile fish will be close to the shore. Crankbaits, swimbaits, or spinners fished on a slow to medium retrieve are your best bet.

Lake Granby: The water temps are starting to cool and fishing should start to pick up soon. Rainbow and brown trout fishing has been good along the rocks and in the moving-water areas of the lake.

Fish early or late in the day, along shorelines out to 15 feet. Spoons, spinners and small crankbaits with an erratic retrieve will produce bites.

The lake trout bite has started to pick up. Small tubes and grubs in crayfish colors tipped with a small piece of sucker has been the most productive bait. For best results, fish tight to the bottom in 60-80 feet of water.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Owner Bernie Keefe and his team have been guiding in Grand County for more than 25 years. Dan Shannon and Randy H. contributed to this report. Go to http://www.FishingWithBernie.com for more.