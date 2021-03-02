Grand County Fishing Report: Don’t put away your short rods just yet

This is one of the big fish caught this week during guided trips in Grand County.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report

Grand Lake: Grand Lake continues to grow ice with the current temperatures that we are having up there. Along with the cold temps comes snow, and that means pockets of slush can be found throughout the lake. Please plan accordingly when thinking about what type of boots are needed to ensure a comfortable fishing experience.

Rainbows and browns are still being caught, but they have moved off into slightly deeper water in search of their next meals. Focus your efforts in 10-20 feet of water, and hit the water very early in the day for the fastest action.

Small jigs tipped with wax worms have been best. We would suggest a small CLAM caviar jig or drop kick jig for best results.

Lake trout have been starting to show up suspending over deep water. This week, we found fish at over 160 foot depths. Pay special attention to your electronics when locating the suspenders and make sure that your presentations are above them at all times.

These suspending fish are looking up for prey and having your bait anywhere from 2-20 feet above them will pay off. Spoons tipped with a small amount of meat or small soft plastics will definitely grab their attention. White, green and grey have been the beat colors when fishing soft plastics or swim baits.

Williams Fork: Ice conditions are holding strong with a light snowpack on top of the ice leading to some slush later in the day. Heavy winds have made a few snowdrifts on the side roads going around the lake, but they should clear up soon.

Fishing has been very slow for lots of people I have spoken with. With the full moon fading away, things should start to pick back up. March can be a really fun month to fish, so don’t give up on the short rods quite yet!

Rainbow fishing has been picking up in the shallows as they are starting to switch gears and think about spawning. Lake trout can still be found at 40-60 feet, but the hard part has been getting bites.

Slowly hitting bottom with a 2-4 inch bait has been getting most of the bites. As the snow starts to melt off the ice throughout March, we should start to see more northern pike move into the shallows to catch any sun they can on sandy and soft dark bottoms. Enjoy the ice while it is here because it is gonna be fading away before we know it.

Lake Granby: Ice conditions are good and the slush is minimal with good travel through most of the lake. Fishing conditions have continued to improve over the past week.

Rainbows and browns are biting in shallow rocky areas early then moving deeper as the sun comes up. Small tungsten jigs and spoons will entice bites. Lake trout are still being caught through most depths, with most consistent success coming between 50-80 feet.

Starting to see some suspend over deeper water structure. Color depends on the day, but small tubes, grubs, and spoons tipped with sucker meat will produce bites. When in an area where fish are present but not biting, don’t be afraid to move to find those that will bite.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. Jake Foos, Rhett Feltman and Dan Shannon contributed to this report. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com .