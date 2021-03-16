Grand County Fishing Report: Expect some slush after recent snowstorms

Expect new slush on Grand County’s lakes with recent snowfall.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: There is a couple feet of fresh snow on the lake, so look out for new slush pockets. The bite has slowed down in the last couple days due to the weather moving through the area. Browns and rainbows are still being caught in 5-10 feet of water especially around the inlets. Small plastics imitating nymphs like clams maki plastics on tungsten heads have been producing fish. Lake trout are being found suspended over deep water, 80-plus feet. Small spoons and grubs tipped with sucker meat have been working on the suspended lakers.

Williams Fork: The lake was starting to get some slushy soft spots in the afternoons, and with the recent snowstorm, the slush will be getting worse. The snow on the shorelines will help extend our ice season for a little while as well.

Snow drifts on the side roads will be an issue for a few days until the plows can get out to the lake. Fishing has been good if you can stay on top of fish. Lots of pressure on the lake the last few weeks has kept the lake trout scattered and moving day to day. Fish have been wanting to come off bottom and chase in the afternoon. Try and change your presentation as the weather changes and the day progress. What was working in the morning may not be what will trigger them on the afternoon.

Lake Granby: With all the new snow came new slush. Slush was mostly in the Arapahoe Bay area, but anticipate seeing it spread more throughout the lake and be prepared in case you get stuck in the slush if you head out.

Fishing has been fair this week with the constantly changing weather. Rainbow fishing has been best early in the morning, right as the sun comes up. Areas where water is coming in to the lake as well as along the dams have been producing well. Small silver and blue spoons as well as tungsten jigs tipped with wax worms have been getting bites.

Lake trout are being caught from 50-80 feet with some fish being caught suspended over the deep water structure. Spoons and small tubes are the most consistent producing baits right now. We are anticipating the bite picking up any time now with spring conditions rapidly approaching. As always, check the ice as spring approaches conditions can change quickly.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. Sam Hochevar, Rhett Feltman and Dan Shannon contributed to this report. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com .