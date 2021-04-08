Grand County Fishing Report: Ice fishing coming to a close

The season is about over so be careful heading out on Grand County’s lakes this time time of year because things can change in a hurry.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

This will be our last report until the ice comes off, as spring conditions are here and ice is changing fast. Please, use caution if headed out on the ice because things can change in a hurry this time of year.

Grand Lake: Rainbows and browns have been fishing well in 8-12 feet of water around inlets and flats. Kokanee are being caught in the same areas in slightly deeper water. Small spoons have been producing most of the fish. Lake trout are being caught in 30-80 feet of water on larger spoons and tube jigs. Look for the lake trout in the deep water to be suspended in the middle of the water column and the shallower fish to be on or close to the bottom.

Williams Fork: The was still 18-plus inches at the beginning of last week. However, we are starting to see small amounts of slush around the lake. Lake trout are being caught in 40-70 feet of water. Small plastics in the 1-2 inch profile tipped with a small amount of sucker meat have been producing most of the fish.

Lake Granby: The Ice was 18 inches to start April. Snow pack on top of ice is becoming thin with pockets of slush that increase the farther east you go on the lake and late in the day. There is a lot of standing water on the ice in the afternoons.

Fishing has been fair to good. Rainbows are active in the areas where water is coming into the lake, small tungsten head flies have been producing. To find brown trout, look to the transition areas between rocks and mud flats, and 2-3 inch tubes have worked along these areas.

Lake trout are being found through various depths up to 80 feet as well as suspended over the deep humps. For suspended fish, use your electronics and play chase in the water column.

Spoons and small minnow imitations tipped with sucker have been getting bites. Small tubes, grubs and spoons fished on the bottom has also been a consistent pattern, If you’re finding fish but not getting bites keep moving till you find the fish that want to bite. Stay safe, Ice is on the decline.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. Sam Hochevar and Dan Shannon contributed to this report.