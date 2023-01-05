Grand County Fishing Report: Ice fishing season is bringing good bites

Ice fishing has been good so far this season in Grand County.

Fishing With Bernie/Courtesy photo

The Grand County fishing report for Jan. 4:

Grand Lake — 6-8 inches of ice with about 8 inches of snow on top. Slushy in areas. Fishing has been excellent for rainbows and browns in the early mornings in less than 12 feet of water. Small tungsten jigs tipped with wax worm, micro tube jigs or small jointed clam pinhead spoons have all been producing. Lake trout have been fair in 30-50 feet of water with small glow grub or black grub tipped with a small piece of sucker.

Lake Granby — 3-4 inches of ice. Some foot traffic, but I have not seen any machines out yet. The heavy snow brought lots of slush. We need some consecutive cold nights to firm things up. Fishing has been very good for all species. Look for best rainbow trout action in Cutthroat Bay up in the shallows early and late in the day. Small tungsten jigs tipped with gulp minnow, or clam silkie have been producing well. Lake trout bite has been very good in 20-60 feet of water. Small natural-color tubes and grubs, or brightly colored spoons tipped with sucker have been producing good bites from fish smaller than 20 inches.

Williams Fork — 8 or more inches of ice throughout the lake with about 6 inches of snow cover on top. The water level is 48% and bite for lake trout has been very good. Focus on your numbers fish in 30-60 feet of water. Radical glow grub, or clam leach flutter spoons worked on the bottom have been producing. The large lake trout bite has been very good as well — upsize your baits, large tubes, minnow imitations and be willing to drill some holes to chase down that elusive bite. The rainbow and kokanee action has been slow due to a lack of recent stocking as Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to combat the spread of gill lice.

The Fishing with Bernie team has been guiding in Grand County for over 25 years. For more infomation, please check out FishingWithBernie.com , Facebook.com/fishingwithbernie or our Instagram pages @fishing_with_bernie and @fishingwithaltitude