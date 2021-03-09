Grand County Fishing Report: Ice won’t last too much longer

Fishing for Lake Trout on Lake Granby has been pretty good lately with fish being found at 50-85 feet deep.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report

Grand Lake: Warm weather has helped the slush but there are still pockets. Fishing has been good with the stable weather. Rainbows and browns are being caught around the inlets, and small Pinhead Spoons or tungsten jigs have been getting bit.

Lake trout are being found suspended over deeper water at 80-feet plus. Use your electronics to find them. Small paddle tail minnows, spoons, and blade baits have been working to entice a bite.

Williams Fork: The warm weather the last few days has made a few slushy areas around the lake. Some of the roads around the lake are getting muddy and sloppy in the afternoons as well.

Fishing has stayed pretty consistent, and we are starting to get a decent late afternoon bite some days. Lake trout have been tough. A lot of fish are coming in and just checking out lures before swimming away.

If you’re on fish that don’t want to engage with your baits, then keep drilling until you find fish that want to play. Most importantly, bring some sunscreen. Enjoy the nice weather and ice while it lasts. It might not be here much longer.

Lake Granby: Travel around the lake has been good. There is some slush, but it has not been the same problem it has been the past few years.

Fishing has been fair to good and consistent with the stable weather. Rainbows and browns are being caught around the areas where the creeks come in with low light being most active periods. Small minnow imitations and spoons have been working well.

Lake trout are being found at 50-85 feet deep as well as suspended over deeper water. For the suspended fish, use your electronics to find them and then fish a spoon being reeled away once the fish engages.

For the fish along the bottom, the typical baits such as tubes, grubs, and spoons have been working well. You will find pockets of fish reluctant to bite, but just keep moving until you find the actively feeding fish.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. Dan Shannon and Rhett Feltman contributed to this report. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com .