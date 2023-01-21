Grand county fishing report, Jan. 20: Ice conditions vary, but fish are still biting

The ice conditions may vary from lake to lake, but the fish are still biting across Grand County.

Fishing with Bernie/Courtesy photo

Grand Lake: Ice is good, but look out for deep snow and slush in areas. Fishing has slowed a bit in past week. Rainbows are still biting well first thing in the morning. Focus on the areas around the inlets, and Pink tungsten jigs, and small pink/silver spoons tipped with a waxie are working well. Find water less than 14’ feet, start shallow and work your way out as the day goes on. Lake trout action has been good, look for them in 35-65 feet of water. A 3/8 oz jig head with a radical glow grub tipped with a small piece of sucker, or a heavy tungsten tipped with a Clam Silkie have been producing good numbers of fish.

Williams Fork: Water level is 46%. Travel on the ice has been some work with the new snow in past few days. Fishing for rainbows, browns and kokanee is slow. There is some pike action on suspended baits off the main lake points and cliff areas. Lake trout bite has been good. Look for best action in 50 or more feet of water, and keep moving until you find a spot where the fish are consistently moving through. Small tubes, grubs and any crawfish imitations have been working well. Crawfish colors or glow. A little piece of sucker meat or crawfish scent to sweeten the deal will help entice bites.

Lake Granby: Water level is at 86%. Ice conditions are inconsistent, but improving with the cold temperatures, as always check the ice as you go. I’ve been finding 4-10 inches of ice depending on location and whether the ice has been insulated by snow or slush. Expect deep snow and slush while traveling about the lake, seeing a few snow machines running around but not many yet. A reminder: off-highway vehicles over 1000 pounds are not allowed, this will be strictly enforced. Don’t leave your safety gear at home and have a plan for if you get stuck. Fishing has been good for all species. Rainbows and browns have been active in the low light conditions, small tungsten jigs and spoons, look for rock transitions or moving water. For brown trout small tubes, minnow imitations or jigging raps, worked in rocks and mud transitions areas during the low light hours. Lake trout fishing has been good in 35-70 feet of water. The key is finding the group of fish that are active, so stay mobile. A variety of baits have been working hair jigs, spoons, tubes and grubs in dark or glow colors are producing bites once you find the active fish. Tip with a single salmon egg or small piece of sucker for best results.

Good luck to everyone in the upcoming 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest, stay safe and hope to see you at the weigh station!

