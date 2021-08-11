Grand County Fishing Report: Lake Granby weathered rain better than Grand Lake

This lake trout was caught recently on Lake Granby. The fish have moved to their deeper summer spots.

Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: With the heavy rains last week came a lot of ash and debris in the lake. Water clarity is minimal and fishing is slow for all species right now.

Williams Fork: Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Water capacity is at 88%. The surface temp is 67 degrees early in the morning, warming to low to mid 70s in the afternoon.

Fishing for lake trout has been slow to fair. Groups of fish are difficult to locate on sonar as they are holding tight to the bottom most of the day. Look for them in 70-90 feet of water. Patience and frequent moves are key right now. Small plastics or tubes tipped with sucker meat and fished on the bottom are producing some bites. Rainbow and kokanee fishing is slow mainly due to low numbers. Northerns are pretty tough to come by, but some are being caught in deeper water along the rocks and steep drop offs.

Lake Granby: Granby weathered the rainy weather better than Grand Lake. The water is cloudy in the area around Stillwater Creek inlet, but other areas of the lake were not affected. Fishing has remained fair to good for all species.

Rainbow and brown trout continue the pattern of biting best during the low light hours. Dry flies, wooly buggers and small crankbaits in rainbow trout color worked along rocky shorelines have been producing best.

Lake trout have moved to their deep summer spots. Focus on 65-100 feet of water, using small plastics and jigging spoons tipped with sucker on the bottom. The color does not seem to matter, but when the fish start looking instead of biting, swap to a glow color.

