Grand County fishing report: Lake trout picking up again

Lake levels Recorded on Monday Williams Fork: 7,807.40 feet (7,811 full) Green Mountain: 7,945.55 feet (7,950) Lake Granby: 8,275.82 feet (8,277)

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 96%. Surface temp is hanging at 65 degrees, warming to 67 in the main body.

The lake trout bite has picked up. Look for them in 80-90 feet of water. Jigging small grubs or tubes tipped with sucker meat will produce bites. The bite drops off around 11 a.m. and picks up again late in the afternoon.

Bottom fishing with bait for rainbows around the east campground bay is slow. Fish the deeper drop-offs, were the water is cooler. Casting small spoons, spinners or flies around the inlet is producing some hits early and late in the day.

Kokanee trolling is slow, but some fish are being caught in 40-50, though you’ll mostly hook up with young Lake trout. Northern pike are slow, but they are catchable early and late in the day.

Grand Lake: Fishing is still slow. Lake trout are hanging in 35-70 feet. Using 3.5 inch to 5 inch jigs tipped with sucker meat have been producing fish.

Most bites have come while working the jig very slow on the bottom. Rainbows and browns are rising at the surface early in the morning. However, they are going deeper shortly after the sun hits the water.

Lake Granby: The heat of the day is bringing browns to the shorelines at night. Casting large flies or minnow baits has been getting better.

Rainbows are mostly in deeper water. Trolling minnow baits over deep water has been catching a few fish. Lake trout have been getting pickier, but they will still hit small grubs tipped with sucker meat. The bite has been ok in 60-90 feet of water.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.