Grand County Fishing Report: Now is a great time to be on the water

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water temps continue to cool, and less traffic on the water has helped the bite. Fishing has been fair to good for all species.

The rainbow and brown trout bite has been good. Fish a spoon or crankbait along shorelines and docks with an erratic retrieve. Color does not matter, but make sure to pay attention on the pause of the lure.

Lake trout are being caught in 50-70 feet of water. Look for them with your electronics, and then fish on the bottom with small jigs and plastics tipped with sucker. Glow colors have been best producers.

Williams Fork: The new ramp hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Water capacity is 75%, and the lake is 17 feet low. The surface temp is 63 degrees early in the moring, warming to the mid-60s. This will be my final fishing report for the season. The boat ramp will be closing by Sept. 12 or sooner due to the low water level.

The lake trout bite is slow to fair the first half of the day. The fish are up and moving around in the morning, but by noon most of them are belly down on the bottom. Look for them in 70-100 feet of water. Tubes or small grubs tipped with sucker meat worked slowly on the bottom are working the best. Keep your bait moving, or a crawdad will get it.

Northern pike are slow but catchable if you’re very persistent. Early morning and late evening is the best time to fish. Crankbaits, jerk baits or swimbaits fished with an erratic slow to medium retrieve may get a hit.

Shore fishing for rainbows is slow due to the low population, but as the water continues to cool, large resident rainbows will be feeding along the shoreline. Kokanee trolling is very slow, as Colorado Parks and Wildlife has not stocked the lake since 2019 in an effort to rid the kokes of gill lice.

Lake Granby: The ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cooling water means the bite is picking up!

Lake trout have moved to prespawn locations in 50-70 feet of water. Small minnow imitations on a jig head tipped with small piece of sucker have been the go-to lure. Chartruese or orange colors are working the best.

Rainbow trout and brown trout are active and moving in shallower water. Target these fish by trolling spoons and cranks in 12 feet of water along shorelines or casting crankbaits and tubes along rocks and transition areas.

This is a great time of the year to be on the water. The elk are talking along the shore of Rocky Mountain National Park, and fishing is getting better by the day.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Owner Bernie Keefe and his team have been guiding in Grand County for more than 25 years. Dan Shannon and Randy H. contributed to this report. Go to http://www.FishingWithBernie.com for more.