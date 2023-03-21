Grand County fishing report: Rainbow and brown trouts are biting but don’t sleep in

Rainbow and brown trout are biting, but don't sleep in if you want to catch them.

Fishing with Bernie/Courtesy photo

Grand Lake: Expect manageable slushy travel around the lake. Fishing for rainbow and brown trout has been fair to good. Target 6-10 feet of water with small brown tubes and Clam Jointed Pinhead Mino in silver or pink colors tipped with a waxie. Lake trout action has been fair in 50-80 feet of water with quite a few suspended fish. Small minnow imitations, Wonder bread color flutter spoons or glow grubs on a brightly colored jig head have been producing bites. Tip your baits with fresh sucker and cover with your favorite scent to keep those fish coming in.

Williams Fork: Water level is at 43%. Lake trout bite has been fair to good recently. Majority of fish are being caught in 45-65 feet of water on small plastics and tungsten jigs tipped with sucker meat. The bite has been best early in the morning, tapering off around noon with most afternoons being slow. Slush has started to freeze up, most areas have a couple inches of frozen slush on top of 4-6 inches of slush, however some areas still haven’t hardened up yet and there is 6-8 inches of slushy snow onto of the ice.

Lake Granby: Water level is at 75%. Travel on the lake has been changing daily with the warmer temperatures, starting to see some significant slush east of Deer Island, around Dike 3 and in Arapahoe Bay later in the morning as top crust layer softens. Fishing for rainbow and brown trout has been good, but don’t sleep in. Best bite has been at sunrise, with small white or pink jointed Pinhead Mino spoon or small tungsten jig tipped with a Maki Plastic, fished in 8-12 inches of water along the rocks by the dams or rocky shorelines. Lake trout bite has been improving the past week, look for active fish in 40-75 feet of water. Don’t be afraid to move if the fish are chasing and not biting, this can be key in your search for unpressured fish this time of year. SI Flies tipped with sucker, 2-3-inch dark colored tubes and grubs have been consistently producing, but sometimes the glow plastics can be the key as a changeup. Tip your jigs with a fresh small piece of sucker for best success.

