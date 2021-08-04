Grand County Fishing Report: Recent runoff from burn scar hasn’t hampered fishing in Grand Lake

This beautiful lake trout was caught last week in Grand County before being returned to the water.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Williams Fork: The ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Water capacity is at 87%, and the lake is 9 feet low. Surface temp is nearly 68 degrees early in the morning before rising to 74 degrees in the main channel on calm, sunny days.

The lake trout bite is fair. Look for them at 60-90 feet of water. Small tubes or grubs tipped with sucker meat fished slowly on the bottom of the lake have been getting bites early, though the bite slows as the day wears on.

The shallow bays are unusually warm. Large northern pike have moved to deeper water. Suspending or jointed baits fished with a slow to medium retrieve is producing follows or an occasional hit. Also, the northerns have contracted a skin disease that can be transmitted to uninfected fish via landing nets.

Rainbow and kokanee fishing is slow due to low populations.

Grand Lake: Fishing has been fair with the trend continuing that the early morning hours produce the best bite. Heavy rains have brought in some runoff from the burn area, but it has not affected fishing when you get away from north inlet area.

Trolling and covering ground has been the key to finding the rainbows and browns. Use spoons, spinners and small deep diving cranks fished in 15-30 feet of water for best results, and change colors until you find the color of the day.

Lake trout have continued to move to deep water with some suspended fish. Target 65-90 feet with tubes, grubs and small minnow imitations jigged on bottom of the lake, and don’t forget the sucker meat. Keep it fresh and change it often.

Lake Granby: Fishing has remained good despite the warm temps. Rainbow and brown trout are active early and late in the day. Target the inlet areas, as well as rocks for best action. Crankbaits, small tubes and spoons have produced well with bait fisherman finding the most success with nightcrawlers.

Lake trout are in their summer habitat, so look for them in 55-90 feet of water. Tubes and grubs fished on the bottom with a small piece of sucker meat have been the most productive with bright orange and lighter colors seeing the most action.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Owner Bernie Keefe and his team have been guiding in Grand County for more than 25 years. Dan Shannon and Randy H. contributed to this report. Go to http://www.FishingWithBernie.com for more.