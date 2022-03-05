Grand County Fishing Report: Slush forms on lakes

Rainbow and brown trout fishing has been fair on Lake Granby.

Fishing with Bernie / Courtesy photo

Grand Lake: Spring is right around the corner in Grand Lake. Some days are warm to almost hot and other days are still well below zero.

Nevertheless, the ice continues to grow and it’s reaching two feet right now. With that said, make sure you have sharp blades on your auger because it’s going to take a little while to get down and reach the water.

The rainbow and brown trout fishing has been a little spotty as of late due to the amount of fishing pressure that the lake has seen over the last couple of weeks. Finding fresh fish is what will really drive success and that means moving around a lot.

Don’t be afraid to venture into uncharted territory, away from the community holes, in order to find the most willing fish. When you do find them, we suggest fishing something flashy like a small Leech Flutter Spoon on one rod and a small, bright colored tungsten jig tipped with a waxie on the hook.

The lake trout seem to be holding their own right now with the best bite happening pretty early in the morning. Most of the fish we are catching are in 40-90 feet on gradual slopes or points. The suspended bite has been red hot one day and nonexistent the next but keep your eyes glued to the full water column on your fish finder. When the suspenders show up, bring that jig up about 2-5 feet above the fish and watch them charge to eat your bait. It’s a lot of fun.

Dark colored tubes/soft plastics have been working well on the fish towards the bottom and brighter, flashier colors have been working best for the suspenders. As spring progresses, we stress that everyone keep their distance from the pump area and the inlets. Water will start to flow soon and that will change the ice conditions in minutes.

— Guide Jake Foos

Williams Fork: With the recent snow, travel has become more difficult with slush present. It’s a big factor in your day, so make sure you have appropriate footwear to deal with the slushy conditions.

Lake trout bite has been slow to moderate with most fish being caught in 50-70 feet of water. Small plastics (less than 2 inches) tipped with sucker meat have produced most of the fish. On days with tougher bites staying mobile and moving around has produced more bites.

— Guide Sam Hochevar

Lake Granby: Lake Granby is also seeing a bit more slush, but overall travel conditions are good on the lake. Rainbow and brown trout fishing has been fair.

The key has been finding those transition areas from rock to mud or the edges of drop offs. Typical baits are still getting bit, such as small spoons or tungsten tipped with a waxie, but location is key. Lake trout bite has been fair to good depending on the day.

Mobility, finesse and attention to details has been the key to success this past week. We are finding fish in 35-70 feet of water, and finesse baits in mysis imitations such as a small tungsten with Clam Silkie or small panfish tube have been very productive baits.

As always don’t forget your tube jigs, as some days the larger profile baits are out producing the small baits, and a little fresh sucker meat tipped on your jig can be a big help.

— Guide Dan Shannon

