Grand County Fishing Report: Working the inlets is the best way to catch a rainbow

This large lake trout was caught last week in Grand County before being returned to the lake.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Williams Fork: Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The surface temp is 66 degrees early in the morning and warms to the low 70s in the main body.

The lake trout bite has been fair (single digit catches) to good (double digit catches) depending on the day. The bite is consistent early in the morning before dropping off late in the morning and picking up again in the late afternoon.

We are catching fish at 60-80 feet deep on grubs and tubes tipped with sucker meat. Northerns are slow, but I’m seeing good activity early and again in the evening.

Trophy class pike have moved to deeper water, but juvenile fish can still be found along the shoreline. A slow to medium retrieve is producing follows and a few hits. Shore fishing for rainbows is slow, as is trolling for kokanee due to low populations.

Grand Lake: Fishing has remained fair to good for all species with the early morning hours being most productive.

The best bite for rainbows and browns has been in the east inlet area with pink or orange colored spoons. The fish move deeper the later in the day it gets.

Lake trout are being caught in 60-90 feet of water. Jigs with small plastics, such as Fuzz-E Grubs or small crappie sized tubes, fished along the bottom have been producing. Change up the color often until you find one they are biting.

The water gets busy late in the morning, so plan on hitting the lake early for best results.

Lake Granby: The water has warmed to the low 70s by the afternoon hours. Fishing has remained fair to good for all species.

Rainbows and browns are being caught along the shorelines and inlet areas in depths up to 20 feet. Spoons fished with an erratic retrieve or small tubes worked along the bottom are the go-to baits.

Lake trout are being caught at 50-85 feet. Small plastics tipped with a piece of sucker worked on bottom have been the most consistent bait. The color depends on the day, but bright colors have been the best.

Hit the water early because afternoon windstorms have been rolling in on a consistent basis. Be safe and enjoy the great fishing!

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Owner Bernie Keefe and his team have been guiding in Grand County for more than 25 years. Dan Shannon and Randy H. contributed to this report. Go to http://www.FishingWithBernie.com for more.