Grand County Fourth of July features a parade to end all parades, plus yoga, antiques, Westernaires, fireworks and electric beats
Sky-Hi reporter Kyle McCabe watched the Granby Fourth of July parade from outside the paper’s office on East Agate Street and texted his boss, "They really do take the 4th seriously in Granby." Here are more thoughts from his first Grand County parade.
I worked on the Fourth of July, something that might sound un-American, but doing so allowed me to go to Denver on Thursday for the Avalanche Stanley Cup Parade. You win some, you lose some. I got my fill of the holiday, though, by standing on a second-story balcony and taking pictures of the Granby parade.
Although a family friend back home told me it was the best mid-summer parade she had ever seen, I was not prepared for the magnitude of the town’s parade.
The number of people lining the street struck me when I walked out of the office around 10:40 a.m. Of course I have seen crowds before — like the Avs parade that brought an estimated 500,000 people to see the Cup — but after experiencing Granby as a somewhat quiet small town for the month I have lived here, this turnout felt unexpected.
Perched above the crowd, I had a great view of the parade from its start to the Sky-Hi building. I felt out of place in my normal work clothes — seemingly every other person had a red, white and blue outfit. From the camel to the horses, Santa to the logging truck, everything I saw at Granby’s parade surprised and impressed me.
Turns out there is no better way to feel “American” than attending a patriotic parade for your job.
(Non-parade photos are from additional celebrations around the county. Many thanks to reporter Meg Soyars, Winter Park-Fraser Chamber, Grand Lake Mayor Ernie Bjorkman and Local Social | Social Media Marketing.)
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User