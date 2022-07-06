Grand County Fourth of July features a parade to end all parades, plus yoga, antiques, Westernaires, fireworks and electric beats

I worked on the Fourth of July, something that might sound un-American, but doing so allowed me to go to Denver on Thursday for the Avalanche Stanley Cup Parade. You win some, you lose some. I got my fill of the holiday, though, by standing on a second-story balcony and taking pictures of the Granby parade.

Although a family friend back home told me it was the best mid-summer parade she had ever seen, I was not prepared for the magnitude of the town’s parade.

The number of people lining the street struck me when I walked out of the office around 10:40 a.m. Of course I have seen crowds before — like the Avs parade that brought an estimated 500,000 people to see the Cup — but after experiencing Granby as a somewhat quiet small town for the month I have lived here, this turnout felt unexpected.

Perched above the crowd, I had a great view of the parade from its start to the Sky-Hi building. I felt out of place in my normal work clothes — seemingly every other person had a red, white and blue outfit. From the camel to the horses, Santa to the logging truck, everything I saw at Granby’s parade surprised and impressed me.

Turns out there is no better way to feel “American” than attending a patriotic parade for your job.

(Non-parade photos are from additional celebrations around the county. Many thanks to reporter Meg Soyars, Winter Park-Fraser Chamber, Grand Lake Mayor Ernie Bjorkman and Local Social | Social Media Marketing.)