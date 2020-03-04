Grand County goes for Bernie Sanders in Tuesday’s primary

Super Tuesday may have resurrected former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, but Grand County voters favored Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination.

Like most of Colorado, more Grand County voters backed Sanders in Tuesday’s primary than any other Democrat with Sanders winning 36.9% of the county’s votes, compared to Biden’s 23.9%.

While Biden won more states than any other candidate on Super Tuesday, he finished barely ahead of billionaire Michael Bloomberg in Grand County with Bloomberg receiving 20.7% support. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren finished fourth in Grand with 15.5%.

Altogether, 2,276 people from Grand County voted in the 2020 Democratic Primary, fewer than the 2,668 ballots cast in the county’s GOP primary.

Of course, President Donald Trump was the clear favorite among Grand Republicans. He received 90.7% of the county’s GOP primary votes. The next closest candidate, Bill Weld, came in with 4.5%.

Grand County’s primary results were posted online. The results are unofficial and have not yet been certified. However, Grand County Clerk and Recorder Sara Rosen said she expects the county’s voter turnout to be around 50% once the results are certified.

Additionally, Tuesday’s primary was an election in which unaffiliated voters received two ballots in the mail, one for Democratic candidates and another for Republicans.

That will be the case again for the June primary, and Rosene is reminding people that if they receive two ballots, they are only allowed to vote one of those ballots.