Grand County high school athletes prepare for state competitions

Middle Park’s Allison Life faces Discovery Canyon’s Brenna Wrede in a 140-pound match at the CHSAA Girls Region 4 wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Edwards. Life won the match 4-3 and placed sixth in the tournament.

Eli Pace/Craig Press

The Colorado High School Activities Association ’s state championships for wrestling and Alpine and Nordic skiing will take place at Ball Arena, Copper Mountain and the Frisco Nordic Center, respectively, Feb. 16-18.

West Grand and Middle Park high schools both have athletes participating in the state competitions, and both will have send-off events Wednesday. Middle Park will hold its celebration at 11:40 a.m. in its commons, and West Grand will have its event from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Garrett Gillest, Micah Byrum, Emma Bellatty, Olivia Niedzwiecki and Cambry Burke will ski the slalom and giant slalom events for Middle Park’s Alpine team. Sebastian Wiser, Maggie Bellatty, Ashley Bailey and Rylie Riggs will race the slalom and Calvin Ciccarelli will compete in the giant slalom for the Panthers as well.

Middle Park’s Nordic team will have 13 representatives at state — Sylvia Brower, Alaina Mears, Annie Kuhns, Gabrielle Pellini, Haley Miller, Andy Troccoli, Gray Barker, Kyle Vogelbacher, Ewan Gallagher, Dane Jensen, Kadin Starr, Logan Walker and Eli Boomer.

At the wrestling tournament, Sage Lechman, Joe Probst and Chris Wellington will compete for West Grand. Lechman qualified in the 140-pound weight class with a fourth-place finish at the regional meet. Probst and Wellington both placed third in the 144-pound and 175-pound classes, respectively.

Ella Quesada and Eli Broady will represent Middle Park. Quesada placed third in the 115-pound weight class at her regional meet, and Broady finished fourth in the 190-pound class.