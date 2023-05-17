Grand County high school track teams compete in Joe Shields Invitational

West Grand High School and Middle Park High School competed in the Joe Shields Invitational at the West Grand track on May 12. Girls and boys from both high schools competed against 10 other schools.

West Grand girls team raced into second place overall with a score of 106, and the boys team won third, scoring 96. The Middle Park girls team earned 10th place, scoring 17 and the boys team earned eighth place, scoring 36.5.

West Grand and Middle Park will head to the track and field state championships on May 18 in Lakewood. For a full list of the individual athletes’ wins, visit Co.MileSplit.com.