Grand County high schools make graduation plans

West Grand and Middle Park high schools have started making tentative plans for socially distanced graduation ceremonies.

Middle Park’s graduation will be May 30 at the school and throughout Granby for graduates and a maximum of two guests. More information will be forthcoming, but seniors should plan to be available from 9 a.m. to noon. Golf carts may be involved.

West Grand High School’s graduation will be drive-in style at 2 p.m. May 24 in the school’s parking lot. The school will also have a short practice for graduates at 11 a.m. May 23 in the school parking lot. Further instructions will come as the event gets closer.

West Grand hopes to have an in-person celebration and community gathering on Aug. 1.