Grand County Higher Ed announces free class series
news@skyhinews.com
Grand County Higher Education is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association of offer a series of free Lunch and Learns.
The first class, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, will be noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 online. Learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
From noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 will be on Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
Course registration and more information can be found at http://www.grandcountyhighered.org/upcoming-events-and-classes
The courses are offered through Grand County Higher Education and are free. This is the first of many new learning opportunities the group has planned for this winter.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Brower: Grand Enterprise Initiative celebrates 10 years
When I first took this job offering business management coaching in Grand County I was told by a business associate that I was on a fool’s errand.