 Grand County Higher Ed announces free class series
Grand County Higher Ed announces free class series

Sky-Hi News staff report
Grand County Higher Education is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association of offer a series of free Lunch and Learns.

The first class, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, will be noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 online. Learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

From noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 will be on Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

Course registration and more information can be found at http://www.grandcountyhighered.org/upcoming-events-and-classes

The courses are offered through Grand County Higher Education and are free. This is the first of many new learning opportunities the group has planned for this winter.

