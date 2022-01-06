Grand County Higher Ed announces winter classes
news@skyhinews.com
Grand County Higher Education’s winter courses off something for everyone.
Winter kicks off with a free class, “What comes with your Gmail account?” The class will explore all the applications that come with a free Gmail account.
This is an overview class that will be followed up by these in-depth classes: Spreadsheet Fundamentals, Using Google Docs (word processing) and the Power of Forms in Gather Information.
For folks with a 2022 goal to organize their life, grow their business or get creative, consider the Project Management course, Social Media Management, Using Canvas as a Design Tool or Using Video Conferencing Tools.
All these courses will be online and offered through Grand County Higher Education. Registration and more information can be found at http://www.grandcountyhighered.org.
The organization added that this is the first of many new learning opportunities planned for this winter. Keep an eye out for more classes to be posted later this month.
