Grand County Higher Ed announces winter classes

Grand County Higher Education is offering five separate work-ready skill classes to help residents find and secure careers.

Participants can choose one course or attend all five separate courses according to their specific need. The classes are free of charge thanks to grants from Freeport McMoRan and the Fraser Valley Lion’s Club.

Classes include “Navigating Career Platforms,” “Choosing a Career Using Aptitudes and Interests,” “Resume Writing,” “The Cover Letter,” and “Interview Skills and Techniques.”

Another free class is “What Comes With Your Gmail Account?” which explores all of the applications that come with a free Gmail account.

Grand County Higher Ed will also be offering a number of courses for a fee.

Retirement Today will be working with participants on Jan. 14 and 21 for a two-class series. The course is designed to teach how to build wealth and align money with personal values to accomplish life goals.

Residents interested in learning how to use Google’s free replacements for Word, Excel and more should attend the Google Docs and Google Sheets classes.

The organization aims to reduce barriers to access, so those in need of a computer for the class can contact the group for assistance.

More classes will be announced later this month. Registration and more information can be found at http://www.grandcountyhighered.org.