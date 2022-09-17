Grand County Historical Association hosts artist Clare Scott

Residents have a chance to meet artist Clare Scott tomorrow, Sept. 17, at an artist's reception at Cozens Ranch Museum.

Grand County Historical Association/Courtesy Photo

The Grand County Historical Association recently welcomed Colorado artist Clare Scott to the gallery at the Cozens Ranch Museum.

For the month of September, her soft pastel paintings will be on full display in the gallery. As a committed soft pastel painter, Scott uses a simple combination of pigment and binder to create works that express her love of color.

Work work painting en plein air — a technique where an artist works outdoors to capture a specific moment or view — informs the hues, shapes, atmosphere and the joy of being in the middle of it all that she brings into her studio. She uses a painterly style of mark making that is loose and spontaneous; evoking the wonder and beauty of being outside. Clare has received invitations to nationally juried plein air events. She has been awarded prizes in pastel-only art shows and national art shows that are limited to plein air artwork. She has also received awards in plein air events. She is currently represented by Mary Williams Fine Arts in Boulder, Colorado.

The paintings on display in September at Cozens Ranch Museum consist of both studio and plein air paintings, which all have the aim to show the beautiful landscapes of northern Colorado through the seasons.

Interested patrons can meet the artist 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the monthly Wine & Cheese Art Reception at Cozens Ranch Museum located at 77849 U.S. Highway 40. RSVPs are required to attend. Those who want to attend can email samantha@grandcountyhistory.org or call 970-726-5488.

Clare’s work will be on display and available for sale during normal museum hours; Thursday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cozens Ranch Museum.