Grand County Historical Association hosts Pioneer Camp for kids in July

A graphic for the Grand County Historical Association 2023 Pioneer Camp.

Grand County Historical Association/Courtesy image

The Grand County Historical Association will host its annual kids Pioneer Camp July 12-14 and Aug. 16-18 this year. Kids ages 8-11 can participate at Heritage Park Museum in July or Cozens Ranch Museum in August.

Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and kids learn about what life was like for children their age in the days of pioneering. Both sessions will feature the same themes for the three days: household chores, 19th century school, parlor culture and tea parties.

Registration costs $35 per child per day for non-members and $25 for historical association members. Registering for all three days of a session brings a discounted price — $95 for non-members and $65 for members.

To register, visit the Cozens Ranch Museum in person or online at Cozens-Ranch-Museum.square.site . Email samantha@grandcountyhistory.org or call 970-726-5488 with any questions.