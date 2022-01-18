Grand County Historical Association wins social media challenge
The Grand County Historical Association is the winner of a Colorado Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue plan social media challenge in the amount of $1,000 additional grant funding.
This amount is in addition to an earlier award of $20,000.
Twenty-two recipients shared stories of adapting to life in the COVID pandemic and the creative ways humanities-focused organizations continued to educate communities. The group noted that Grand County Historical Association’s video was particularly inspiring.
Learn more about the grant at coloradohumanities.org or 303-894-7951.
