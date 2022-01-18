Grand County Historical Association wins social media challenge

A representative of the Grand County Historical Association teaches a girl how to make a rag rug as part of the kids activities for Art in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Polhamus Park in Granby.

Amy Golden/Sky-Hi News

The Grand County Historical Association is the winner of a Colorado Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue plan social media challenge in the amount of $1,000 additional grant funding.

This amount is in addition to an earlier award of $20,000.

Twenty-two recipients shared stories of adapting to life in the COVID pandemic and the creative ways humanities-focused organizations continued to educate communities. The group noted that Grand County Historical Association’s video was particularly inspiring.

Learn more about the grant at coloradohumanities.org or 303-894-7951.