Grand County home to two top cross-country ski resorts

The voters of USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards have named two cross-country ski resorts in Grand County the best in North America.

Devil’s Thumb Resort in Tabernash took the first spot in the ranking, with Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby named number three. This is the third year in a row that Devil’s Thumb was named best cross-country ski resort, according to general manager Dan Abrashoff.

“It is a real tribute to the Activities Center staff for their commitment to elevating our guest experience by providing outstanding customer service, trail grooming, and maintenance while preserving the land for future generations of Nordic skiers,” Abrashoff said. “This year especially, we know how important it is to offer safe and healthy outdoor winter recreation, and we look forward to opening our trails back up to the public.”

The ranch hosts nearly 120 km of trails in Ranch Creek valley at the base of the Continental Divide.

Devil’s Thumb was also recognized this year by Conde Nast Traveller as one of the best resorts in the midwest and west and the fourth best in Colorado.

In honor of the title, the ranch is offering a $50 discount on its beginner’s ski package.

Just down US Highway 40, Snow Mountain Ranch is home to 120 km of groomed Nordic trails.

Only one other Colorado resort, Crested Butte Nordic made the list this year, after a panel of Nordic ski experts nominated their top 20 ski resorts from over 300 venues that qualify. Readers voted for the top 10.