Grand County imposes 10 p.m. curfew to combat COVID-19

Grand County Public Health has amended the county’s public health order with stricter guidelines in an attempt to suppress the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

After moving Grand to Level Orange on Nov. 12, an amended public health order outlines new restrictions for the county. The goal is to get the county back down to Level Yellow by Dec. 1, according to public health.

Some of the biggest changes for Grand include a 10 p.m. curfew, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. tonight. People should only be out past the curfew if it is work related or they are an essential worker, officials said. Last call times will be restricted to 10 p.m. in accordance with Orange Level restrictions.

Other changes include a community campaign in support of the state’s public health order limiting personal gatherings to 10 people or less and only two households. This does not apply to gatherings that fall under other sectors or activities.

Short terms rental properties will have a two household limit in Grand County, which also goes into effect 5 p.m. Friday.

The order does not explain how the new restrictions will be enforced, but public health said it plans to educate the community on COVID guidance, laws and enforcement.

The county will be encouraging masking, social distancing, sanitizing, staying home when sick and testing when symptomatic. Public health hopes to work with businesses to promote and develop pick up or delivery services, while encouraging business that can to support remote work or staggered schedules.

Meetings should accommodate social distancing of at least 6 feet, but 12 feet is recommended. Virtual meetings should be used as much as possible.

Public health will additionally be working on a large promotional campaign for tourists to outline public health orders and ordinances in effect in Grand.

As of Thursday, Grand County has seen 83 cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Two people are currently under hospital care and one resident has died due to the coronavirus.