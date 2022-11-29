Grand County invites community to participate in Community Wildfire Protection Plan update

A screenshot from the Grand County Community Wildfire Protection Plan's website shows the four goals of the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy, which the county's plan is aligned with.

Grand County/Courtesy image

Grand County will host an event Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Fire Protection District headquarters in Granby (60500 U.S. Highway 40) for community members to learn from wildfire experts how they can mitigate fire risk in their community and share their thoughts about the county’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

The 2023 plan will update the 2006 plan, as well as the district-specific updates from 2007 and 2015. The county contracted SWCA Environmental Consultants to develop the 2023 plan, and the development process takes input from local, state and federal officials, non-governmental stakeholders and private citizens.

Grand County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan looks to reduce hazardous fuels, increase public outreach and education, reduce structural ignitability and increase fire response capacity to avoid or mitigate catastrophic wildfires. The county will hold online Q&A events about the plan in the future and has a community survey available now at Bit.ly/GCWildfirePlan for residents to provide input.