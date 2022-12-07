Grand County kids invited to join basketball league, jazz and ballet classes this winter

This winter, children can participate a countywide basketball League, plus ballet and jazz dance classes, thanks to local recreation departments.

The Grand County Youth Basketball League is now taking registrations for the league, which begins with practices on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This league is open to all children in third through sixth grade, with practices during the week and games on Saturdays. The games will start on with Jan. 14 and go through the final day of Feb. 25. Registration will be open until teams are full.

For more information on the league, league fees, or to register, please call the following local recreation offices: Granby Recreation Department at 970-887-3961; Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District at 970-726-8968; or Kremmling Town Hall at 970-724-3249.

The Granby Recreation District is partnering with instructor Zhanet Bochukova to offer six-week dance classes for kids ages 3-18. Classes are offered on Mondays for kids in fourth through 12th grade, and Tuesdays for 3-year-olds up to third grade. The next session begins on Monday, Jan. 2, and will run through Tuesday, Feb. 7. Registration for this session takes place online and the cost is $75 per six-week session. For more information, class details, or to register, go to GranbyRec.activityreg.com or call the recreation department at 970-887-3961.