Grand County law enforcement agencies ask public to follow governor’s ‘stay home’ order

AN OPEN LETTER TO THE CITIZENS OF GRAND COUNTY:

As law enforcement leaders in Grand County, our hearts are broken to see members of our community shutting down their businesses, losing their jobs, and in some cases, unable to obtain the necessities they need to live. But we are also in agreement that our nation, our state, and our county is in the middle of a Pandemic that not only threatens our livelihoods, but the health, safety and even the very lives of our citizens, including the lives of our law enforcement officers and other first responders. As this virus spreads, should our emergency workers become ill, they become ineffective at providing for the safety of our citizens, and none of us want that to happen.

On March 25th, Governor Jared Polis issued Executive Order #2020-017, which was followed by the Colorado Department of Public Health issuing Public Health Order #20-24.

It would be safe to say that there are many questions about what is allowed under the order and how this order might be enforced. As your leaders, we plead with you to follow the Order which is based on existing “best practices” for preventing this disease from spreading and endangering the lives of those around you. While you may be in a “low risk” category, a failure or unwillingness to comply with social distancing will undoubtedly place you and those around you at risk of infecting others who may be “high risk”.

As your partners and members of the community known as Grand County, we understand and appreciate that we are all in this together. Our success or failure as professional law enforcement Officers and Deputies is and always has been dependent on our relationship with you; we are eternally grateful for those relationships. So, while we have been tasked with enforcing all the laws of our State including this Public Health Order, we cannot do it alone; we need your help.

The fine law enforcement professionals serving the citizens of Grand County are the simply the very “best of the best”. To a person, we are all committed to serving you through this crisis in the most professional way possible. It is not prudent, nor is it safe for our officers and deputies to take a “heavy-handed, zero-tolerance” approach to enforcing these orders. Instead, our desire is to generate voluntary compliance with the law through education and collaboration first, and enforcement for only those who are endangering the lives of others through their unwillingness to comply. As fellow citizens, we invite you to come alongside us and use mentorship and influence to encourage your family, friends, coworkers and acquaintances to comply with the terms of the Governor’s order.

Thank you for allowing us to serve you in these very trying times. While this crisis may change the ways in which we interact with you, rest assured that we place extreme value on our partnership with you as fellow citizens of our wonderful community. We were with you before this crisis started, we are with you now, and we will be alongside you far after it is over.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin

Chief Jim Kraker, Granby Police Department

Chief Glen Trainor, Fraser Winter Park Police Department

Sgt. Dave Lawley, Kremmling Police Department