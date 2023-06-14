Grand County libraries kick off Summer Reading Program with activities

This year's summer reading program's theme is, "All Together Now: Community Kindness."

Grand County Library District/Courtesy photo

The Grand County Library District’s Summer Reading Program is kicking off this week. This summer’s theme is Community Kindness, and library staff are excited to celebrate with the community at all five library locations. Join in the celebration from June 14-15.

There will be fun and games for people of all ages, as they participate in community kindness. Face painting, balloon animals, crafts, streaming music with KFFR Radio, registrations for the summer reading program and Kona Ice will be the activities available at each library.

Schedule

Wednesday, June 14:

10-11 a.m. at Granby Library

Noon to 1 p.m. at Juniper Library in Grand Lake

2:30-3:30 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library

Thursday, June 15: