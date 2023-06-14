Grand County libraries kick off Summer Reading Program with activities
The Grand County Library District’s Summer Reading Program is kicking off this week. This summer’s theme is Community Kindness, and library staff are excited to celebrate with the community at all five library locations. Join in the celebration from June 14-15.
There will be fun and games for people of all ages, as they participate in community kindness. Face painting, balloon animals, crafts, streaming music with KFFR Radio, registrations for the summer reading program and Kona Ice will be the activities available at each library.
Schedule
Wednesday, June 14:
- 10-11 a.m. at Granby Library
- Noon to 1 p.m. at Juniper Library in Grand Lake
- 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library
Thursday, June 15:
- 10-11 a.m. at Fraser Valley Library
- 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Kremmling Library
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.